Home Sport Other

Boxing: Bantamweight king Inoue eyes next challenge after beating Butler

The undefeated Japanese star became only the ninth undisputed world champion since the four-belt era began in 2004, and the first in the bantamweight division.

Published: 14th December 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Naoya Inoue

Naoya Inoue of Japan celebrates after defeating Britain's Paul Butler after their bantamweight title unification boxing match of WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO in Tokyo, Dec. 13, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Japan's Naoya Inoue said he had not yet reached his "goal" after becoming the first undisputed bantamweight world champion in half a century Tuesday with a knock-out win over England's Paul Butler.

The unbeaten Inoue, nicknamed "The Monster," had to work hard to grind down a defensive Butler in Tokyo but finally dropped him to the canvas with a flurry of shots in the 11th round.

The win saw Inoue achieve his long-held ambition of becoming the first undisputed bantamweight world champion since Panama's Enrique Pinder in 1972, adding Butler's WBO title to his own WBC, WBA and IBF belts.

But he warned that his rampage through the boxing world was not finished yet and that he will review his options before making his next move. "This is not the goal," said the 29-year-old Inoue, who is widely expected to make the step up to the super-bantamweight division.

"Tonight was something great to see with the fans from where I was standing in the ring, but this is just a point along the way. Do I feel satisfied? I am satisfied but I want to turn my mind to what comes next."

Inoue becomes only the ninth undisputed world champion since the four-belt era began in 2004, and the first in the bantamweight division.

He took his record to 24-0, with 21 knock-outs, after finally managing to put away underdog Butler, who was fighting away from home for the first time.

Inoue started the bout in characteristically ferocious fashion, landing several big shots in the opening round. He continued to punish Butler in the early stages but the Englishman held firm and refused to emerge from his defensive shell.

Super challenge

Inoue grew frustrated by Butler's approach and praised his opponent afterwards for his "thorough game plan."

"He tried to get through the first half and then make it a contest from the middle of the fight onwards," said Inoue. "I expected that but he had a good plan to stop me. I had to change my own style and try to coax him out."

Inoue finally broke down Butler's resistance with a juddering body shot in the 11th, then made sure he went down with a volley of punches.

Butler paid tribute to Inoue as a "very, very good fighter" and acknowledged that he "fell just short."

"You can see the punches coming but sometimes you can't react quick enough to get out of the way, because he is that fast," said Butler, whose record dropped to 34-3. "That's what really good fighters do -- they have good timing, good accuracy and good speed, and sometimes you just can't get out of the way of that."

Inoue said he had "no real impression" of Uzbekistan's Murodjon Ahkmadaliev and American Stephen Fulton -- two champions in the super-bantamweight division. He said he would take time to decide whether to move up to their weight class but Butler warned that he would need to improve to succeed at that level.

"He's quite ignorant in his defence," Butler said of Inoue, who became the first Japanese boxer to top Ring Magazine's prestigious pound-for-pound rankings as the best fighter across all weight divisions earlier this year.

"He knows he's got punching power and he knows he's got a good chin himself. Maybe when he goes up the weights, not that he'll come unstuck but I think he'll have a little bit more to think about."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naoya Inoue The Monster Boxing Undisputed Champion
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp