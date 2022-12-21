Home Sport Other

Women’s boxing world meet from March 15 to 31 in New Delhi

This is the third time India will be conducting this event, having previously conducted the event twice in 2006 & 2018. 

Published: 21st December 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Nikhat Zareen (R) defeated TN boxer LK Abhinaya on Tuesday. (Photo | BFI)

Nikhat Zareen (R) defeated TN boxer LK Abhinaya on Tuesday. (Photo | BFI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The New Year is upon us and it is going to be a gruelling season for 2024 Paris Olympics aspirants with key events set to commence. It’s a similar tale for boxers, a sport which has helped India earn two medals in the last three editions of the Olympics.

It was officially announced in early November that India will be hosting the 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. The schedule has been made official now. The event is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 31.

This is the third time India will be conducting this event, having previously conducted the event twice in 2006 & 2018. 

The competition will take place in 12 weight categories — 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg and +81 kg. With a total prize purse of USD 2.4 million (Rs 19.50 crore), the participating boxers can earn as high as USD 100,0000 (Rs 81 lakh approx for winners) during the event. 

Nikhat, Simranjit advance

BHOPAL: Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg) recorded dominating wins on the opening day of the women’s national boxing meet here on Tuesday.

Nikhat made short work of Tamil Nadu’s LK Abinaya, with the referee forced to stop the contest in the opening round (total 3 rounds) itself. Simranjit, who is representing Punjab, was too strong for Nilzaya Angmo of Ladakh. Manju Rani (48kg), 2019 Worlds silver medallist, blanked Priyanka Shirsale of Maharashtra. Sweety Boora (81kg) beat Marthamaa Sattivada of Andhra Pradesh 5-0. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) got a bye in the opening round.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp