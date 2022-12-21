Women’s boxing world meet from March 15 to 31 in New Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The New Year is upon us and it is going to be a gruelling season for 2024 Paris Olympics aspirants with key events set to commence. It’s a similar tale for boxers, a sport which has helped India earn two medals in the last three editions of the Olympics.

It was officially announced in early November that India will be hosting the 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. The schedule has been made official now. The event is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 31.

This is the third time India will be conducting this event, having previously conducted the event twice in 2006 & 2018.

The competition will take place in 12 weight categories — 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg and +81 kg. With a total prize purse of USD 2.4 million (Rs 19.50 crore), the participating boxers can earn as high as USD 100,0000 (Rs 81 lakh approx for winners) during the event.

Nikhat, Simranjit advance

BHOPAL: Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg) recorded dominating wins on the opening day of the women’s national boxing meet here on Tuesday.

Nikhat made short work of Tamil Nadu’s LK Abinaya, with the referee forced to stop the contest in the opening round (total 3 rounds) itself. Simranjit, who is representing Punjab, was too strong for Nilzaya Angmo of Ladakh. Manju Rani (48kg), 2019 Worlds silver medallist, blanked Priyanka Shirsale of Maharashtra. Sweety Boora (81kg) beat Marthamaa Sattivada of Andhra Pradesh 5-0. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) got a bye in the opening round.

