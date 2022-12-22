Home Sport Other

Suvidha, Radha post dominant victories in women’s national boxing meet

Suvidha posted a dominant win (5-0) against Chandu of Jharkhand in a 48kg category contest while local boxer Patidar (52kg) won with a similar verdict against Himachal Pradesh’s Ritu.

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Boxing

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Suvidha Bhagat of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh’s Radha Patidar impressed on the second day of the ongoing women’s national boxing meet in Bhopal to move into the pre-quarterfinals.

Suvidha posted a dominant win (5-0) against Chandu of Jharkhand in a 48kg category contest while local boxer Patidar (52kg) won with a similar verdict against Himachal Pradesh’s Ritu.

Another pugilist from Punjab, Komal, also put up a dominant show. The 50kg boxer advanced after beating Chhattisgarh’s P Tanuja. Given Komal’s dominance, the referee was forced to stop the contest.
Monika Malik (48kg) of Bengal, Rajni Singh (48kg) of Uttar Pradesh, Isha Thakur (50kg) of Himachal Pradesh, Kampi Boro of Assam (50kg), Hetal Dama of Gujarat (52kg) and Gayatri Kasnyal (54kg) of Uttarakhand were the other boxers to emerge victorious on the day.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), the reigning world champ, will return to the ring on Thursday. She will be up against Meghalaya’s Eva Marbaniang. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), who is representing Assam, will face Puja Nayak of Orissa in the Round of 16 bouts on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvidha Bhagat Radha Patidar Boxing
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp