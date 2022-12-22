Suvidha, Radha post dominant victories in women’s national boxing meet

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Suvidha Bhagat of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh’s Radha Patidar impressed on the second day of the ongoing women’s national boxing meet in Bhopal to move into the pre-quarterfinals.

Suvidha posted a dominant win (5-0) against Chandu of Jharkhand in a 48kg category contest while local boxer Patidar (52kg) won with a similar verdict against Himachal Pradesh’s Ritu.

Another pugilist from Punjab, Komal, also put up a dominant show. The 50kg boxer advanced after beating Chhattisgarh’s P Tanuja. Given Komal’s dominance, the referee was forced to stop the contest.

Monika Malik (48kg) of Bengal, Rajni Singh (48kg) of Uttar Pradesh, Isha Thakur (50kg) of Himachal Pradesh, Kampi Boro of Assam (50kg), Hetal Dama of Gujarat (52kg) and Gayatri Kasnyal (54kg) of Uttarakhand were the other boxers to emerge victorious on the day.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), the reigning world champ, will return to the ring on Thursday. She will be up against Meghalaya’s Eva Marbaniang. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), who is representing Assam, will face Puja Nayak of Orissa in the Round of 16 bouts on Friday.

