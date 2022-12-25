Women’s national boxing championship: Big-hitters Lovlina and Nikhat advance to semis

By ENS & Agencies

BHOPAL: Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat were two renowned names who showed their might to advance to semifinals of the ongoing women’s national boxing championship here on Saturday. Manju Rani, 2019 World Championships silver medallist, also put up a strong show to book a semifinal berth in the 48kg category.

Taking part in 75kg quarterfinals, Lovlina displayed her superior technical ability to beat Meena Rani of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB). The Assam pugilist, who won a bronze medal during the Tokyo Olympics, won by 5-0 verdict and will face Jigyasa Rajput of Madhya Pradesh next.

Nilkhat, meanwhile, dominated her fight against Taniksha Chawar of Goa from the word go. Jyoti (52kg) and Shashi Chopra (63kg), who are also representing RSPB, won their respective bouts. While Jyoti earned a hard fought 4-3 win against Minakshi Hooda of AIP, Shashi secured a 4-1 victory against Niharika Gonekla of Telangana. Meanwhile, Simranjit Kaur (60kg) also put up a strong performance to triumph over Barbi Gogoi of Assam.

