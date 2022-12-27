IOA EC meet: Discussion on various issues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Appointment of Chief Executive Officer, auditing the accounts and forming committees seem to be some of the major discussion points during the first executive committee meeting of the newly-elected Indian Olympic Association in New Delhi on Monday. According to members it was a long meeting and was attended by almost all members. The process for appointment of CEO, who according to the constitution should run day-to-day activities of the IOA, too will begin. But auditing of accounts will be a challenge. As reported by this newspaper, roles and responsibilities of EC members too will be fixed. IOA president PT Usha is expected to form committees and sub-committees to address various issues. As per the constitution, the CEO will be decided by the IOA president, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and senior vice president. Some of the members are expected to meet on Tuesday as well.