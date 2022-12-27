Poonam wins despite change in weight category to avoid potential clash with sister

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While national championships (senior) doesn't attract huge following like other international events, its significance cannot be discounted. Established names enter the event to maintain their numero uno status. And there are some budding stars looking to announce themselves. Take the case of boxer Poonam Poonia, who was taking part in the just-concluded Bhopal event in the 60kg category. Representing Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), the Haryana athlete grabbed the opportunity with both hands to stun Simranjit Kaur, a former World Championship medallist, to claim the top prize.

More importantly, this gold medal return has elevated her status and made her one of the candidates to represent the country during the upcoming World Championships, which is due to be held next year. Her mantra was simple, giving her best and not worrying about the outcome. "It was a great experience. I was just intent on giving my best. I was not worried about the results. I'm really happy with my performance," Poonam told this daily.

The fact that she beat an Olympian in Simranjit makes it sweeter. "I was not thinking too much. I was just trying to take this bout as any other bout. It was great facing us. This has given me plenty of confidence and hopefully, I can step up further and put up a consistent level of performance at the elite level."

Even more impressive is the fact that she was competing in the 60kg weight category for just the first time in her career. Interestingly, her elder sister Sonu Poonia, someone who has been a huge support, was also one of the 300-odd participants. That was one of the two key reasons she climbed to the 60kg category from 57kg, a category in which she had won gold during the 2021 World Youth Championships in Kielce, Poland. "Ye maine aise hi karliya tha (I did it just like that). Also, Sonu was participating in the 57kg category. My weight also went up and down," Poonam, who had clinched gold during the National Games (an event which was held in September-October) in the 57kg category, said.

This might have been a relatively easy decision but she has shown in the past that she can handle tough situations. Before the aforementioned world youth meet, she had a hard choice to make. She had an opportunity to take part in Railways recruitment trails and secure her future or take a shot at the world youth meet. The schedule for both the events were clashing. As she comes from a humble background, the importance of a regular source of income cannot be undermined. However, with the help of her father, who's into farming in Haryana, she chose the latter. "It was a difficult decision. I was caught in two minds. Then my father encouraged me to take part in the world event, saying I'll get more job opportunities in the future," the 20-year-old, whose younger brother is also into boxing, reflected.

"That event helped me gain confidence. It was a world meet after all. I got to learn a great deal while fighting with opponents with different styles and backgrounds," she added. After her success in Poland last year, she got what she had sacrificed earlier. She got an offer from Railways and she joined the organisation in April this year.

Poonam, who's also supported by Olympic Gold Quest, now is eager to rise further and establish her name at the elite level. "I want to continue to develop. I want to gradually add more tools in my game," she signed off.

Lovlina, Nikhat champions

Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen were among winners. Lovlina, who was representing Assam, was too strong for Arundhati Choudhary of Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) in the 75kg final. Nikhat, meanwhile, was made to work hard on the day. The Telangana boxer beat RSPB's Anamika in the 50kg gold medal match with a split verdict (4-1).

Haryana's Manisha (57kg) and Saweety (81kg), SSCB's Sakshi (52kg), Madhya Pradesh's Manju Bamboria (66kg), Manju Rani (48kg), Shiksha (54kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg) and Nupur (+81kg) (all Railways), Manipur's Sanamacha Thokchom Chanu (70kg) also clinched gold medals in their respective categories.

CHENNAI: While national championships (senior) doesn't attract huge following like other international events, its significance cannot be discounted. Established names enter the event to maintain their numero uno status. And there are some budding stars looking to announce themselves. Take the case of boxer Poonam Poonia, who was taking part in the just-concluded Bhopal event in the 60kg category. Representing Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), the Haryana athlete grabbed the opportunity with both hands to stun Simranjit Kaur, a former World Championship medallist, to claim the top prize. More importantly, this gold medal return has elevated her status and made her one of the candidates to represent the country during the upcoming World Championships, which is due to be held next year. Her mantra was simple, giving her best and not worrying about the outcome. "It was a great experience. I was just intent on giving my best. I was not worried about the results. I'm really happy with my performance," Poonam told this daily. The fact that she beat an Olympian in Simranjit makes it sweeter. "I was not thinking too much. I was just trying to take this bout as any other bout. It was great facing us. This has given me plenty of confidence and hopefully, I can step up further and put up a consistent level of performance at the elite level." Even more impressive is the fact that she was competing in the 60kg weight category for just the first time in her career. Interestingly, her elder sister Sonu Poonia, someone who has been a huge support, was also one of the 300-odd participants. That was one of the two key reasons she climbed to the 60kg category from 57kg, a category in which she had won gold during the 2021 World Youth Championships in Kielce, Poland. "Ye maine aise hi karliya tha (I did it just like that). Also, Sonu was participating in the 57kg category. My weight also went up and down," Poonam, who had clinched gold during the National Games (an event which was held in September-October) in the 57kg category, said. This might have been a relatively easy decision but she has shown in the past that she can handle tough situations. Before the aforementioned world youth meet, she had a hard choice to make. She had an opportunity to take part in Railways recruitment trails and secure her future or take a shot at the world youth meet. The schedule for both the events were clashing. As she comes from a humble background, the importance of a regular source of income cannot be undermined. However, with the help of her father, who's into farming in Haryana, she chose the latter. "It was a difficult decision. I was caught in two minds. Then my father encouraged me to take part in the world event, saying I'll get more job opportunities in the future," the 20-year-old, whose younger brother is also into boxing, reflected. "That event helped me gain confidence. It was a world meet after all. I got to learn a great deal while fighting with opponents with different styles and backgrounds," she added. After her success in Poland last year, she got what she had sacrificed earlier. She got an offer from Railways and she joined the organisation in April this year. Poonam, who's also supported by Olympic Gold Quest, now is eager to rise further and establish her name at the elite level. "I want to continue to develop. I want to gradually add more tools in my game," she signed off. Lovlina, Nikhat champions Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen were among winners. Lovlina, who was representing Assam, was too strong for Arundhati Choudhary of Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) in the 75kg final. Nikhat, meanwhile, was made to work hard on the day. The Telangana boxer beat RSPB's Anamika in the 50kg gold medal match with a split verdict (4-1). Haryana's Manisha (57kg) and Saweety (81kg), SSCB's Sakshi (52kg), Madhya Pradesh's Manju Bamboria (66kg), Manju Rani (48kg), Shiksha (54kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg) and Nupur (+81kg) (all Railways), Manipur's Sanamacha Thokchom Chanu (70kg) also clinched gold medals in their respective categories.