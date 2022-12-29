Home Sport Other

Triple Olympic ski champion Mayer announces retirement

Austria's Matthias Mayer reacts after crossing the finish line during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill race, in Val Gardena, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Austria's Matthias Mayer reacts after crossing the finish line during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill race, in Val Gardena, Italy. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BORMIO: Triple Olympic champion Matthias Mayer announced his immediate retirement from skiing on Thursday, shortly before the start of the men's Super-G World Cup event in Bormio.

"I did my last inspection today. I don't want it enough anymore," he told Austrian television ORF after looking at Thursday's course.

The 32-year-old Austrian made his World Cup debut in Sestriere in February 2009 and went on to rack up 11 World Cup victories and 45 podiums.

His greatest successes, however, came at the Olympics where he outstripped his father Helmut Mayer's achievement of a silver medal in the 1988 Games in Calgary.

Matthias won gold in the downhill in Sochi in 2014 and followed that with further Super-G golds in Pyeongchang in 2018 and Beijing earlier this year when he also won a downhill bronze.

"I had a wonderful last season with a third Olympic title and I started this one well," he said. "I'm happy. But I've had enough."

