GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Winter Olympics bubble

The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing's Olympic bubble.

A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard near a Chinese flag and a banner for the torch relay of the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves.

The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to.

She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing's Olympic bubble.

Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands, reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut, would make a great photo.

She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times.

But the nighttime picture is her favorite because it focuses the eye on the woman's hands.

Pisarenko lives in Argentina, where similar testing cabins were set up many months ago.

But no more.

"We don't see people dressed up like this," she said.

"It's like we went back into the past."

