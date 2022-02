Ahamed to start from pole position in Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: KY Ahamed of TVS Racing took pole position in the premier Pro-Stock 165cc Open category as the fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 commenced at the MMRT here on Thursday.

Ahamed clocked 01 minute, 54.353 seconds while his teammates Deepak Ravikumar (01:54.988) and championship leader Jagan Kumar (01:55.179) filled the front row. Pacer Yamaha team had two riders, Prabhu Arunagiri (P4) and Mithun Kumar (P6), in the second row along with Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing's Rajiv Sethu qualified P5.

Provisional results (Qualifying): Pro-Stock 165cc: 1. KY Ahamed (TVS Racing, Chennai) (01min, 54.353secs); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (01:54.988); 3. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (01:55.179). Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing, Thrissur) (02:07.266); 2. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports, Chennai) (02:07.466); 3. Varun Nanjundegowda (Sparks Racing, Mysuru) (02:08.474). Girls (Stock 165cc): 1. Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing, Puducherry) (02:10.011); 2. Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate, Chennai) (02:10.213); 3. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing, Chennai) (02:11.052). TVS One-Make Championship - Open (RR 310): 1. Ami Van (Auroville) (01:56.505); 2. Jagadeesh N (Bengaluru) (01:56.724); 3. Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry) (01:56.836). Girls (Apache RTR 200): 1. Deepika Reddy (Hyderabad) (02:12.895); 2. Rakishitha Dave (Chennai) (02:15.137); 3. Adlin Seles (Chennai) (02:15.206). Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup - CBR 150: 1. Prakash Kamat (Bokaro Steel City) (02:08.265); 2. Vivek Gaurav (Patna) (02:08.559); 3. Theopaul Leander (Chennai) (02:09.128).

Ganga stars in Elite win

Half-century (82 n.o) by A Ganga Dharan helped Elite XI to beat Asiatic Cricket Transformers by 46 runs in the Talent Promotion Cup final.

Brief scores: Elite XI 185/5 in 30 ovs (A Ganga Dharan 82 n.o, VS Aditya 30) bt Asiatic Cricket Transformers 139/8 in 30 ovs (M Sreeman 38, M Jaikrishna 3/27). Awards: Best all-rounder: A Joval Calix (Reddy's Cricket Academy). Best batsman: A Suren Vijay (Elite XI). Best bowler: S Aadithya (Asiatic Cricket Transformers).

Shushanthika slams century

Riding on an unbeaten 114 by Shushanthika, Padma Sarangapani CA beat STG CA by six wickets in the final of the Master Cricket Club U-19 women's tournament.

Brief scores: STG CA 189/6 in 30 ovs (Swathi 69 n.o) lost to Padma Sarangapani CA 190/4 in 28.4 ovs (Shushanthika 114 n.o). Player of the final: Shushanthika (PSCA).