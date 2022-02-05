Jamaican woman bobsledder appeals to CAS over Olympic slot

By AFP

YANQING: Jamaica's flag-bearer at the Winter Games in Beijing has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to race in the two-woman bobsleigh at the Olympics, saying not enough spots are made available in women's events.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, who has already earned a spot in the women's monobob event, hopes to also race in the two-woman bobsleigh heats at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre next week.

She hopes CAS overturns a decision by the International Bobsleigh Federation (IBSF), which she feels excludes Jamaican athletes in favour of European teams.

"I am appealing to protect my rights and the rights of my country to participate fully in the Olympic Games," the 36-year-old said in a statement.

"This will be my last Olympics and I believe strongly in the power of participation.

"Representation matters so much, we need to raise silenced voices as well as make space for diversity."

Her appeal is based around the way the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) allocated spots for the Olympics based on what she claims is an inaccurate points tally.

If CAS backs her appeal, Fenlator-Victorian could claim the last quota spot, which the IBSF currently say French pair Margot Boch and Carla Senechal are entitled to.

Fenlator-Victorian hopes the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will increase the spots available for two-women bobsled so both the Jamaican and French teams can race.

"I hope this can be resolved without excluding the French competitors. There should be room for more female participation," she added.

"There are 60 spots available for male competitors in the two-person bobsled and only 40 spots available for female competitors in the equivalent event."

If Fenlator-Victorian is successful in her appeal, it would mean Jamaica would have three teams competing in Beijing in addition to the four-man bobsleigh and her monobob entry.