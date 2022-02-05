PVL hopes to give a new direction to volleyball in India

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: THE Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is being billed in some ways as a first of its kind volleyball competition which is modelled on the likes of the Indian Premier League and Pro Kabaddi League.

Rewind a few years back and one will notice that it is largely the same league tournament that was held under the name Pro Volleyball League.

Look closer and there is one significant difference between the two as the rechristened version is a completely independent competition without the approval of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), which is in fact trying to come up with its own league.

Volleyball is a sport that has been caught in various issues in the country right from warring factions to a ban by the world body.

Amidst the chaos, the PVL is trying to position itself as a platform for the volleyball players in the country to enjoy and express themselves.

Interestingly, just as the PVL is expected to kick-start on Saturday in Hyderabad, the senior national championship has also been announced in Cuttack around the same time.

According to PVL CEO Joy Bhattacharjya, the announcement from the federation is not surprising given that the VFI has been vocal about its disapproval of the new league.

"I can only say this (about the nationals being announced at the same time). More the opportunities there are for the players, the better it will be for them. But I must add that in the PVL, players will be the number one priority. It is a huge opportunity for everyone involved in volleyball and for all those young talents watching it," said Joy during a virtual media interaction on Friday.

The league will kick off with Kochi Blue Spikers taking on Hyderabad Black Hawks at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

As for the players, the focus is back on volleyball as the top talent from India will be playing alongside some international stars.

Colton Cowell is among the foreign stars who will be participating and the American feels it is a great opportunity for every player. "The Prime Volleyball League is certainly exciting. It's the beginning of a journey for many Indian players and international players like myself to grow the sport of volleyball and help the sport gain exposure.

The level of the team's practice has been very high and we have carried out efficient training programs. We are prepared to step on the court and compete," said the hitter.

On the other side of the net will be Hyderabad captain, Vipul Kumar, who feels the players are eagerly awaiting for the competition. "We're really excited to play the competition. I feel this tournament will really help in growing the sport of volleyball in India," said the setter.