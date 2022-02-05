STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ursa Bogataj gives Slovenia historic ski jumping Olympic gold

Published: 05th February 2022 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ursa Bogataj, of Slovenia, left, celebrates with teammates Spela Rogelj, center, Nika Kriznar, after winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ZHANGJIAKOU: Ursa Bogataj came from behind to win the women's individual ski jump title at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday -- Slovenia's first-ever gold medal in the sport.

Bogataj trailed Germany's Katharina Althaus after her first attempt but nailed a jump of 100 metres with her second try to finish on 239.0 points.

Althaus took silver on 236.8 points, followed by Slovenia's Nika Kriznar on 232.0.

Japan's Sara Takanashi, who has a record 61 World Cup victories but has never won the Olympic title, finished fourth.

World Cup overall leader Marita Kramer of Austria was ruled out of the competition after testing positive for Covid-19.

Defending Olympic champion Maren Lundby of Norway did not compete in Beijing after deciding to prioritise her mental and physical health.

