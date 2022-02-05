STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Vesely, Musetti exit Tata Open, Indian duo follows

Things did not go according to plan for the second seed Lorenzo Musetti and defending champion Jiri Vesely in the ongoing Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune on Friday.

Published: 05th February 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during a match of the French Open. (Photo | AP file)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Things did not go according to plan for the second seed Lorenzo Musetti and defending champion Jiri Vesely in the ongoing Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune on Friday. If the unseeded man from Poland, Kamil Majchrzak, came up with an impressive performance to edge past Italy’s Musetti 6-2, 6-7(7-5), 6-4 in a close quarter final encounter,  Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland secured a straight-sets 6-3, 6-4  victory over Vesely. Both the winners will meet one another in the semifinals on Saturday.

Majchrzak was off the blocks quickly, easing past his opponent in the first set, but Musetti sprung back in the second with a better display to force a decider. Eventually, world No. 95 Majchrzak managed to put on a good show to clinch the contest. One needs to give credit the way the Polish player delivered despite the Italian testing him in the last two sets.

“It was very difficult because after the first set Lorenzo changed his tactics. He made me play longer rallies and he actually found his rhythm so it was difficult from almost the beginning of the second set. Maybe, I was not returning good enough to put pressure on his service games,” Majchrzak said after the match.

In the other clash, the 22-year-old Ruusuvuori took just 77 minutes to ease past Vesely in straight sets. In fact, the Finnish has been in an impressive run this edition as he had started the campaign with a victory over last edition’s runner-up Egor Gerasimov. Meanwhile,  N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan suffered a defeat against the duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith in the doubles semi-finals encounter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lorenzo Musetti Tata Open Maharashtra Jiri Vesely N Sriram Balaji Vishnu Vardhan
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp