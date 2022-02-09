STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

IOA chief Narinder Batra files police complaint for someone 'impersonating' him

Narinder Batra has field a complaint to the police stating that somebody is 'impersonating' him and 'sending emails'.

Published: 09th February 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has field a complaint to the police stating that somebody is "impersonating" him and "sending emails".

"...a person is impersonating me as president, Indian Olympic Association and sending emails. Accordingly, your attention is drawn to the attached emails which has been sent by the offender, im[personating the undersigned," Batra wrote in the complaint.

"Would be grateful if this issue be investigated and be taken to a logical conclusion," he said in the complaint addressed to Delhi Commissioner of Police for Cyber Cell at Dwarka.

Batra is also president of International Hockey Federation and member of International Olympic Committee.

He was elected as IOA chief in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IOA Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp