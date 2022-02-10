STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri looks for redemption at Phoenix Open

Lahiri, who made the cut at both the American Express and Farmers Insurance, finished 66th and T-46 respectively.

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

SCOTTSDALE (USA): Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri returns to the course after a short break when he tees up at the Waste Management Phoenix Open here this week, hoping to make up for the modest results so far this season.

Lahiri will play alongside Kyle Stanley and Hank Lebioda from the 10th tee. Lahiri, who made the cut at both the American Express and Farmers Insurance, finished 66th and T-46 respectively. This was after making just two cuts in six starts in the Fall season between October-November 2021.

His last worldwide win came way back in 2015 when he won the Hero Indian Open and since then, he has been mostly on the PGA Tour, where he is looking for his maiden win. Last season, Lahiri made the FedExCup play-offs and would like to make an early charge for it this time and not leave till the closing stages.

Brooks Koepka, who came back from five strokes a year ago would be looking at defending the title. That was a welcome win after a long barren patch. Apart from Koepka, the field includes World No.1 Jon Rahm, in-form Viktor Hovland, FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari, Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Harold Varner III, Matt Wallace, Bubba Watson.

It is a star-studded field and very open as the season moves towards the Majors, starting with the Masters in April.

