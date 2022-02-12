ISTA trainee Abhisheka Shannon bags double at Tamil Nadu State Squash Championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ISTA trainee Abhisheka Shannon bagged a double at the Tamil Nadu State Squash Championship held at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy here on Friday. Abhisheka, an 18 year old student of Ethiraj College, was crowned the women's champion overcoming higher-ranked teammate Rathika Seelan 11-1, 11-9, 12-10.

In the Under-19 girls event Abhisheka Shannon defeated Pooja Arthi R 10-12, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 . Abhay Singh also a trainee of ISTA defended his state title by defeating Navaneeth Prabhu S in straight games. The ISTA team won 9 of the 11 titles at stake.

Results (All finals):

Men: Abhay Singh bt Navaneeth Prabhu S (11-2, 11-9, 11-8); Boys: U-11: Dharvin Praveen bt Kishore Ganesh (11-4, 4-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8); U-13: Shiven Agarwal bt Shrrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas (11-9, 11-5, 11-3); U-15: Darshil Parasrampuria bt Ijaz Mohammed, w.o.; U-17: Arihant KS bt Ashvin Ganesh (11-1, 11-4, 11-7); U-19: Kanhav Nanavati bt Sreekartikeyan R (11-9, 12-10, 11-8);

Women: Abhisheka Shannon bt Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (11-1, 11-9, 12-10); Girls: U-11: Diva Parasrampuria bt Ananya Ganesh (11-8, 11-7, 11-6); U13: Yaavnaa Saravanakumar bt Kriya Saravanan (11-3, 10-12, 11-4, 11-8); U-15: Ananya Narayanan bt Priya Dhrashini (11-2, 11-7, 11-4); U-19: Abhisheka Shannon bt Pooja Arthi R (10-12, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6).

TNTA league from today

The 29th edition of the Sanmar-TNTA City Club Tennis League will be played from February 12 to end of April 2022. The Sanmar group has sponsored the event for 28 successive years and will continue to support the league.

Due to the COVID pandemic the event was not conducted in 2021. The winner of the 'A' Zone will lift the KS Narayanan Memorial Rolling Trophy. There are 72 teams in all categories with around 500 players participating in 6 zones in various categories.