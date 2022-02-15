Prajnesh loses to crash out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been a disappointing couple of weeks for one of India’s top singles players Prajnesh Gunneswaran. After failing to impress in the Tata Open Maharashtra, the 32-year-old was hoping for a better show in the back-to-back Challenger events in Bengaluru. But, things have fallen flat in the Garden City as well. If he lost in the second round last week, the man from Tamil Nadu suffered a first-round exit with a straight set (6-4, 6-2) loss to top seed Aleksandar Vukic at the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger at the KSLTA Stadium on Monday.

Draws have not been kind to him, where he faced top seeds early on, but that cannot be an excuse for his loss as well. The 2018 champion lost to top seed Jiri Vesely last week, and on Monday, it was Vukic.

Arjun Kadhe moved into the next round after an easy win over Adil Kalyanpur 6-2, 6-2.

