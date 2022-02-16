STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hockey India may opt for two women’s teams this year for better workload management

Hockey India (HI) is currently in discussions with regards to how to approach the rest of the year in terms of workload management.

India women's hockey team at Asia Cup tournament.(Photo | Twitter @TheHockeyIndia)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

Considering there is the World Cup, Commonwealth as well as the Asian Games in the space of three months (July to September), it’s practically impossible to have the same set of players.

With the World Cup and the Asian Games (doubles up as an Olympic qualifier) being more important, they are keeping all options on the table, including having a second team or at least rotating the squad. 

“Having discussions around that,” women’s coach, Janneke Schopman, said during a virtual interaction on Tuesday.

“I don’t know yet what the plan will be. We are right now focussing on the World Cup and the Asian Games is also important because we can qualify directly for the Olympics. We are looking at what will be the best way for us to prepare.”

Batra demands meeting with hockey officials 

IOA boss, Narender Batra, has asked Hockey India’s decision makers to ‘meet’ him at the earliest because of the men’s team’s ‘unacceptable’ results in the last few months. Following their bronze at the Olympics, they finished third at the Asian Champions Trophy in December. 

India’s upcoming Pro League fixtures: 
February 26, 27: Spain.
March 12, 13: Germany.
April 2, 3: England.

