STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian men's and women's team fail to qualify for knock-outs

While the Indian men's team lost 2-3 to three-time defending champions Indonesia, the women's side were hammered 1-4 by Japan.

Published: 18th February 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SHAH ALAM: India's campaign at the Badminton Asia Team Championships came to end as the men's and women's teams failed to advance to the knockout round after going down to their respective opponents here on Friday.

While the men's team lost 2-3 to three-time defending champions Indonesia, the women's side were hammered 1-4 by Japan.

The Indian men's team had earlier lost 0-5 to Korea and beaten Honk Kong 3-2.

It needed an outright win against title holders Indonesia to advance to the knockout stage.

The Indians finished third in the group stage behind Indonesia and Korea.

Hong Kong finished last.

The women's team also needed a win to qualify for the knockouts but found Japan to be a formidable opponent.

The Indians had earlier lost to hosts Malaysia 2-3.

India Open winner Lakshya Sen and Mithun Manjunath gave a good account of themselves Sen, a world championship bronze medallist, eked out a hard-fought win over Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-18 27-25 in 46 minutes to start the proceedings on a bright note for India.

However, the two inexperienced doubles pairs and singles player Kiran George couldn't rise to the occasion.

The pair of Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam went down in straight games 16-21 10-21 to Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in less than 30 minutes as Indonesia levelled the tie.

The defending champions then took a 2-1 lead as world number 75 Kiran, who had won his maiden Super 100 crown in Odisha, lost 13-21 21-17 10-21 to Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay.

With momentum on their side, the Indonesians then sealed the tie as the Indian duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Rethinasabapathi Kumar lost to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 10-21 10-21.

Manjunath Mithun then toiled hard to notch a consolation win, beating Yonathan Ramlie 21-12 15-21 21-17 in one hour three minutes.

While the men's team went out fighting, Japan proved too much for the young women's side.

Japan took a 1-0 lead as India's Aakarshi Kashyap lost the first singles match to Natsuki Nidaira 13-21 21-18 15-21.

Assam's Ashmita Chaliha, the lone winner for India in the tie, then dished out a superb show to see off Riko Gunji 21-17 10-21 21-19 in 53 minutes to bring India back into the contest.

However, neither the two doubles pairs nor young Tara Shah could latch on to the momentum and lost their matches in straight games.

The Indian duo of Khushi Gupta and Simran Singhi went down 15-21 16-21 to Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato while Tara succumbed to a 12-21 16-21 loss at the hands of Hina Akechi.

Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Nila Valluvan also proved no match for the Japanese duo of Riko Gunji and Natsuki Nidaira, losing 10-21 15-21.

The women's team ends the group stage last, having lost to both Japan and Malaysia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badminton Asia Team Championships Indian Badminton
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp