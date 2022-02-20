STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian boxers handed tricky draws at Strandja Memorial, Nikhat Zareen to start in quarters

Apart from Zareen, Nandini (+81kg) is another Indian boxer to feature directly in the last-8 stage.

Published: 20th February 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SOFIA: Indian boxers were handed tricky draws at the Strandja Memorial tournament here even as Nikhat Zareen will begin her campaign in the quarterfinals.

Sumit and Anjali Tushir are set to face tough opponents in their respective opening-round bouts.

Zareen, who clinched a gold medal in the 2019 edition, has received a bye in the 52kg opening round.

Apart from Zareen, Nandini (+81kg) is another Indian boxer to feature directly in the last-8 stage.

However, in the 66kg category, Tushir will face a stiff challenge from two-time World Championships medallist Russia's Saadat Dalgatova in the opening round.

Among men, Akash has been given a bye in the 67kg opening round while Sumit (75kg) is drawn to start his campaign against the World Championships silver medallist Russia's Dzhambulat Bizhamov on Sunday.

A 17-member Indian team of seven men and 10 women is participating in the tournament which is the first of the Golden Belt Series and also a testing event for International Boxing Association's World Boxing Tour format.

Varinder Singh (60kg) will begin India's challenge on Sunday against Russian Artur Subkhankulov in the men's 60kg category.

Sumit, Lakshya Chahar (86kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) are the other Indians to be seen in action on Day 1.

Europe's oldest international boxing tournament, which was first held in 1950, will be played till February 27.

With over 450 participants from 36 countries, including strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, Italy, Russia and France, the highly competitive tournament is the first exposure trip for Indian boxers this year.

India won two medals in the last edition with Deepak Kumar and Naveen Boora securing silver and bronze respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Strandja Memorial tournament Nikhat Zareen Anjali Tushir
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp