International Olympic Committee Session in India for first time since 1983

CHENNAI: The 2023 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session will be held in Mumbai, the first time that an Indian city will play host to it since 1983. Mumbai was awarded the right to host the Session after it received ‘99 per cent of all votes favouring its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature’, a press release said. The IOC Session is the yearly meeting of the 101 voting members and the 45 honorary members where they come together to decide amendments to the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and office-bearers and so on.

“Nearly half of India’s population, over 600 million, are under 25 years of age,” said Nita Ambani, during her speech to IOC delegates. “This makes India one of the most crucial and exciting places to nurture and grow the Olympic Movement. Inspired by the Olympic Values Education Programme, it is our mission to identify potential talent and guide them to greatness in the world of sport. To coincide with the Olympic Session 2023, we propose to launch a series of elite sports development programmes for youth across deprived communities.”

Ambani, the Indian representative on the committee, described it as “a significant development for the country’s Olympic aspiration”. “Sport has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions around the world,” she added. “We are one of the youngest countries in the world today and I’m excited for the youth of India to embrace and experience first-hand the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to strengthen this partnership further and host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come.”

After the IOC gave Mumbai the right to host the Session, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, Narinder Batra, said ‘this is the start of a new for sport in India’. “This is the start of a new era for India sport — an era that features the long-term goal of hosting the Olympic Games in India. We are ambitious and recognise our objectives are bold. But India is on an exciting journey and we want the Olympic Movement to play a central part in building a brighter future for our next generation. Delivering a truly memorable IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023, with a strong emphasis on youth potential, sustainability, and innovation, will be one of the first steps to showcase India’s new sporting capacity.”Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist and Abhinav Thakur, the country’s sports minister, were also part of the Indian delegation.