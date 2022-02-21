Post Olympics debacle, Manika Batra has her eye on big prizes

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

Even as India's big names slowly return back to competitive action post the Olympics, a few have wasted little time in getting back to the grind after Tokyo. Some have changed coaches, others have changed pin codes and a few have opted to change to different categories. A couple, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra, for instance, decided to rekindle an old partnership with Paris in mind.

It's fair to say their long-term decision is working, at least if the last few months is anything to go by. Last week, they entered the top-10 in the world rankings, and their rise is a reflection of the last five months. After coming together immediately after Tokyo, they have had one title, one last-eight appearance at the Worlds and a semifinal.

To further develop their alliance ahead of a big year with the Commonwealth and Asian Games lined up, Manika and Sathiyan trained together in Chennai.

"We are doing well, top-10 in the world," Manika told The New Indian Express. "This combination is really good, I can see that. During our time together in Chennai, we worked on many things, our movements and understanding, how to move and on receiving... the small things. The main aim is medalling at the Olympics."

They decided to give it a go knowing they had good results previously. "We had played together in 2018," Manika said. "At the Commonwealth Games (in Gold Coast), we did well. So, we kind of decided we should try again."

In their very first event (Budapest) in 2021, they won gold at the WTT Contenders in Budapest. It convinced them that they could work as a pair with a specific long-term goal in mind.

"We are happy with each other," Manika said. "We won in Hungary, first from India to do so. The focus now is on training and putting in the hard work that's required."

Following her training in programme, the pair will be in action in Muscat, Singapore and Doha. While the 26-year-old wants to take it tournament by tournament, she acknowledges that she has an eye on the Commonwealth Games. "I go one tournament at a time but the last Commonwealth Games I won four medals. My aim is to win medals for the country again."

Manika, who is part of Adidas' new Impossible is Nothing campaign, was also happy about her association with the company. "Grateful for this campaign that's celebrating women. It's every athlete's dream to be associated with them and I'm so happy with that."