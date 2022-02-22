STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour: Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall in action in third leg

While Tvesa is getting the first taste of action in this calendar year, Amandeep has already played at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tvesa Malik and Amandeep Drall will start their 2022 season with the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club here on Wednesday. The two are expected to spend a lot of their time on the Ladies European Tour.

While Tvesa is getting the first taste of action in this calendar year, Amandeep has already played at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. Tvesa was 19th and the top Indian on the LET Order of Merit, while Amandeep was 13th on the LET Access Series merit list, but is hoping for more starts this year on the LET schedule also.

While Tvesa, Amandeep and other professionals like Pranavi Urs and Gaurika Bishnoi battle it out in the professional ranks, last week's winner amateur Sneha Singh and Avani Prashanth, who has got an invitation for the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship, will also be involved in a tight contest amongst the amateurs.

The two amateurs already know what it is like to win against the professionals. The Bakshi sisters, Jahanvi and Hitaashee, are also in the field as are Ridhima Dilawari, Gaurika Bishnoi, Astha Madan, Suchitra Ramesh, Durga Nittur and others who are all hoping to get to the international Tours.

Neha Tripathi, Saaniya Sharma and Smriti Mehra are experienced campaigners and would like to get into contention early in the season. Other past winners include Seher Atwal, Gauri Karhade, Khushi Khanijau and Lakhmehar Pardesi among others.

A total of 37 players, including six amateurs, will be seen in action in the tournament. The prize purse is Rs 11 lakhs, the highest this season.

