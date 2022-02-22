STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Spain women's hockey team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Pro League matches against India

Spain suffered a defeat in their opening match of the tournament at home against the Netherlands (0-1) but managed to push their second game against the Dutch to a shootout.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

The Spanish women's hockey team at Bhubaneswar airport

The Spanish women's hockey team at Bhubaneswar airport. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Spanish women's hockey team arrived here on Tuesday ahead of its two-legged FIH Pro League matches against India on February 26 and 27. Spain suffered a defeat in their opening match of the tournament at home against the Netherlands (0-1) but managed to push their second game against the Dutch to a shootout (after a 2-2 stalemate) where they lost.

Playing in the top league for the first time, the Indians had won both their two matches against China (7-1) and Muscat (2-1) in Oman on January 31 and February 1. Spain head coach Adrian Lock said the visiting team is excited to be playing in India for the first time, and that too in a big venue like the Kalinga Stadium.

"We don't often get to play at big stadiums. So, we are very much looking forward to it. It's a new experience for us. Both teams are in the FIH Pro League for the first time. So, yes, very much looking forward to the game," he said.

Captain Maria Lopez said that earning a point against the Netherlands has given their team confidence ahead of the away games against India. "We were really happy with the level of skills we showed against the Netherlands. They are definitely the best team in the world. We earned a point against them. So, we obviously come here very confident," Lopez said.

"But we know India are a really strong team. They have already played two games in the FIH Hockey Pro League and won both their games. So we know we have to fight for it. We are ready to go. We have a lot of new members in our team, who have been performing well. We got a good start in Spain, we hope we can continue in the same vein of form here in India," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIH Pro League India vs Spain women Bhubaneswar Adrian Lock Maria Lopez Spain womens hockey
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp