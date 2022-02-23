STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Airthings Masters: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa fails to qualify for knockouts

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has failed to qualify for the knockouts in the ongoing Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament.

Published: 23rd February 2022 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa

16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has failed to qualify for the knockouts in the ongoing Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament.

Praggnanandhaa finished at the 11th spot in the standings and hence he failed to make the cut. Only eight qualified for the knockouts from the round-robin stage.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa had stunned world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the ongoing Airthings Masters.

Carlsen's revival after a tough first day of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour was pegged back by the youngest player in the field. Carlsen had racked up three wins in a row as he ominously cranked up the gears.

But against 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, he blundered badly, and the Indian star held firm for the win. It was Praggnanandhaa's first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian and came on the back of having lost three games in a row.

16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa registered two more victories against Andrey Esipenko and Alexandra Kosteniuk in rounds 10 and 12.

Praggananandhaa had registered two more wins and he also drew against Nodirbek Abdusattorov on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praggnanandhaa Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Airthings Masters
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp