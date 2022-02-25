Sarjubala Devi eager to carve a path for India women boxers 

Anmol Gurung By

Armed with a fresh purpose, Sarjubala Devi is set for a new beginning.

Inspired by MC Mary Kom, Sarjubala picked up the gloves for the first time in 2005 before going on to demonstrate that she has the ability to hold her own in gruelling bouts in the amateur circuit. Her talent was visible, but she could never quite go on to come close to matching her inspiration (one can't really fault her).

She can boast about being a youth world champ and a silver medal winner at the senior Worlds, apart from national titles and numerous international wins, but in some way, her career - that burnt bright in patches - so far has been subdued (looking at the bigger picture).

Now, Sarjubala, who recently turned professional, is gearing up for her first fight in Dubai on Saturday. Professional boxing is still a rare path for Indians and Sarjubala (51kg) is ready to embrace it and fulfil her promise.

"I'm really excited that I am going to go professional. At the amateur level, I have worked really hard and won a lot of medals. When I'm in the professional circuit, I hope to get world championship bouts and become a world champion," she said in a virtual interaction organised by Indian Boxing Council (IBC), national boxing commission for professional boxing in India, on Saturday.

"When it comes to female boxers in India, maybe, there is little representation of knowledge about pro boxing and I want to show what it is, what happens in it and what you get from it. Even back in Manipur, a lot of boxers are interested. My desire is to become a world champ and I will work towards achieving that," Sarjubala, who'll face Tanzania's Kayage Lulu Gaithabi, added.

Still only 28, her tall aspirations are not out of place. The fact that she still has a lot to offer pushed her to sign the pro contract with promoter Mujtaba Kamal and Grassroot Boxing Promotions and Management. "I feel in good physical condition to compete in the professional circuit and that's why I felt I could make the switch at this point in my career."

IBC president, Brigadier PK Muralidharan Raja, is happy to have Sarjubala on board and felt that the talented Manipuri pugilist has the ability to lift the profile of the sport. "...People like Sarjubala, we know that although it is her debut fight, it will take her some time to settle down but in the next three-four fights, she should find her place," he said.

"Once she transforms from a six-round fighter to eight rounds or ten rounds, she will be ready to take on world title fights. Not only will it give a good return as prize money, but she can also add on all the belts and also promote professional boxing in India. I think the field is wide open for women professional boxers," he added.

One of the reasons why Sarjubala has chosen this path is competition in the amateur circuit. Though the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has tried to place a fair and transparent selection policy in place, talents like Sarjubala miss out year in, year out.

Also, the fact that Mary Kom, who fights in the same category, continues to defy age and deliver results has forced Sarjubala to remain in the shadows. Raja is eager to get in touch with BFI and find an alternate option for such talents.

"We look forward to having some discussions with BFI to see the way forward so that amateur boxing is also not affected and at the same time... why not let the others also keep fighting? Keeping themselves fit, earning a little bit of money and they are going to be ready for a six-rounder to eight-rounder," he added

"Let them continue participating in the state championship. If they are selected for the national team or national camp, they continue to train in the national camp and they don't come out. If this seamless flow happens, I think it will be good for the sport of boxing and for everybody. There will be a financial methodology for boxers to earn money plus do well and produce more champions in both streams of boxing," Raja said.