STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

FMSCI Nat’l Racing returns

When the third wave of Covid-19 gradually struck India in December and January, sporting competitions were affected with some of them either getting postponed or cancelled.

Published: 26th February 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  When the third wave of Covid-19 gradually struck India in December and January, sporting competitions were affected with some of them either getting postponed or cancelled. The fourth and final round of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship met the same fate and the organisers postponed it to February. Come this weekend, one can expect a thrilling finish with the grand finale scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

Sanjay Sharma, Head of JK Tyre Motorsport, said that they were well prepared and experienced to handle the situation last month. “Luckily, from experience of postponements in 2020 and 2021, we were a little bit well prepared this time around,” he said.  

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp