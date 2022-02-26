FMSCI Nat’l Racing returns

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: When the third wave of Covid-19 gradually struck India in December and January, sporting competitions were affected with some of them either getting postponed or cancelled. The fourth and final round of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship met the same fate and the organisers postponed it to February. Come this weekend, one can expect a thrilling finish with the grand finale scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

Sanjay Sharma, Head of JK Tyre Motorsport, said that they were well prepared and experienced to handle the situation last month. “Luckily, from experience of postponements in 2020 and 2021, we were a little bit well prepared this time around,” he said.

Full story: newindianexpress.com