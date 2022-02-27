STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lifters Vikas Thakur, Venkat Rahul Ragala win gold and bronze, qualify for CWG

India concluded its campaign at the event with a haul of eight medals, including six golds and a silver and bronze each.

Published: 27th February 2022 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Vikas Thakur. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Indian lifters Vikas Thakur and Venkat Rahul Ragala sealed Commonwealth Games berth on Sunday by clinching the gold and bronze medals respectively in the men's 96kg event at the Singapore Weightlifting International here.

All Indian lifters competing in the event qualified for the Commonwealth Games, including Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in her new 55kg weight division.

Competing in a severely depleted three-lifter field Thakur, a two time Commonwealth Games medallist, lifted 339kg (151kg+188kg) to finish on top of the podium.

Ragala, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion in the 85kg category, had the best effort of 328kg (146kg+188kg) to claim the third spot.

Australia Ridge Barredo clinched the silver medal with a lift of 336kg (149kg+187kg).

Both Thakur and Ragal qualified for the CWG in Birmingham later this year.

The Singapore Weightlifting International is a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The top eight lifters in each weight category in the ongoing tournament will directly qualify for the 2022 CWG.

