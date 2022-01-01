Catch 2022: T20 World Cup and FIFA Men's World Cup are major sporting events of this year
Two big multi-discipline events, Worlds in numerous disciplines, the women’s ODI WC as well as the men’s T20 WC... 2022 is loaded with high profile competitions.
Published: 01st January 2022 11:00 AM | Last Updated: 01st January 2022 11:00 AM | A+A A-
Two big multi-discipline events, Worlds in numerous disciplines, the women’s ODI WC as well as the men’s T20 WC... 2022 is loaded with high profile competitions. A calendar of what’s coming up in the next 365 days...
Cricket
India as host
West Indies tour of India - February 6-20 - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
Sri Lanka tour of India - February 25-March 18 - 2 Tests, 3 T20Is
Afghanistan tour of India - March - 3 ODIs
South Africa tour of India - June 9-19 - 5 T20Is
Australia tour of India - September-November - 4 Tests, 3 T20Is
Sri Lanka tour of India - December
International Cricket Schedule (Selected only)
England tour of West Indies - Jan 22-Mar 28 - 5 T20Is and 3 Tests
New Zealand tour of Australia - Jan 30 - Feb 8 - 3 ODIs, 1 T20I
Sri Lanka tour of Australia - February 11-20 - 5 T20Is
South Africa tour of New Zealand - February 17- March 1 - 2 Tests
Australia tour of Pakistan - Mar 3 - Apr 5 - 3Tests, 3 ODIs, 1 T20I
ICC Women's ODI World Cup - Mar 4-Apr 3 - New Zealand
Australia tour of New Zealand - Mar 17 - Mar 20 - 3 T20Is
Bangladesh tour of South Africa - Mar 18-Apr 11 - 3ODIs, 2 Tests,
New Zealand tour of England - June 2-27 - 3 Tests
India tour of England - July - 1 Test (rescheduled), 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs
South Africa tour of England - July 19- Sep 12 - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is, 3 Tests
Asia Cup - September
England tour of Pakistan - September-October - 7 T20Is, 3 Tests
ICC T20 World Cup - Australia, October 16 - November 13
India tour of Bangladesh - November-December - Tests
Pakistan tour of New Zealand - December - 2 Tests, 3 ODIs,
HOCKEY
-
Women's Asia Cup - January 21-28 - Bangkok
-
Women's World Cup - July 1-17 - Spain, Netherlands
-
Women's Nations Cup - Dec 10-17 - Valencia
-
Sultan of Johor Cup - (TBC) - Malaysia
-
FIH Hockey 5 (Women) - Switzerland
-
FIH Hockey 5 (Men) - Switzerland
TENNIS
-
Australia Open - January 17-30 - Melbourne
-
French Open - May 22 - June 5 - Paris
-
Wimbledon - Jun 27 - Jul 10 - London
-
US Open - August 29 - September 11 - New York
-
Davis Cup - From March with World Group I Play-offs
-
Laver Cup - September 23-25 - London
-
ATP Finals - November 13-20 - Pala Alpitour, Torino
-
WTA Finals - October 31 - November 6 - Shenzhen, China
SHOOTING
-
ISSF World Cup rifle/pistol | Feb 26- Mar 8 | Cairo, EGY
-
ISSF World Cup rifle/pistol | April 9-19 | Rio de Janeiro, BRA
-
ISSF World Cup rifle/pistol/shotgun | May 27-June 9 | Baku, AZE
-
ISSF World Cup rifle/pistol/shotgun | July 9-July 22 | Changwon, KOR
-
ISSF World C’ships rifle/pistol | Oct 12-25 | Cairo, EGY
ATHLETICS
World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships - March 4-5 - Muscat
World Athletics Indoor Championships - March 18-20 - Belgrade,
World Athletics U-20 Championships - August 1 -6 - Cali,
World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships - November 13 - Yangzhou
World Athletics Championships - July 15-24 - Oregon
Diamond League (14 legs, 14 cities) - May 13-September 8
FOOTBALL
Africa Cup of Nations, Jan 9-20, Cameroon
World Cup Play-Offs, Mar 24-29
FA Cup Final, May 14, Wembley
Europa League Final, May 26, Poland
Champions League Final, May 28, (Russia)
Women’s Euro 2022, July 6-31, venues across England
FIFA Men's World Cup - November 21-December 18 - Qatar
Multi-discipline events
Winter Olympics, 4 Feb to Feb 20, Beijing
Commonwealth Games, July 28 to August 8, Birmingham, UK
Asian Games, September 10 to September 25, Hangzhou
European Games, August 11 to August 21, Munich
World Games, July 7 to July 17, Birmingham, USA
Mediterranean Games, June 25 to July 5, Algeria
BOXING
Global Boxing Cup, April-May, different Russian cities
Women's World Boxing Championships, May 6-21, Istanbul, Turkey
Youth Men’s & Women’s World Championships, November, La Nucia, Spain
Wrestling
European Cships: (Greco-roman and freestyle), Mar 28 – April 3, Budapest (Hungary)
World Junior C’ships (Greco-roman and freestyle), August 15-21, Sofia (Bulgaria)
World C’ships (Greco-roman and freestyle), Sep 10-18, Belgrade (Serbia)
Formula One
Bahrain Grand Prix,
Mar 20, Sakhir
Saudi Arabian GP,
Mar 27, Djedda
Miami GP, May 8,
Miami (USA)
Barcelona GP, May 22, Barcelona (Spain)
Monte Carlo GP,
May 29, Monaco
Azerbaijan GP, June 12, Baku
Canada GP,
June 19, Montreal
British GP, July 3, Silverstone
Austrian GP,
July 10, Spielberg
French GP,
July 24, Le Castellet
Hungarian GP, July 31, Budapest
Belgian GP,
Aug 28, Spa-Francorchamps
Dutch GP, Sep 4, Zandvoort
Italian GP, Sep 11, Monza
Russian GP, Sep 25, Sochi
Singapore Grand Prix, Oct 2, Marina Bay Circuit
Japanese GP, Oct 9, Suzuka
US GP, Oct 23, Austin
Mexican GP, Oct 30,
Mexico City
Sao Paulo GP, Nov 13, Interlagos (Brazil)
Abu Dhabi GP, Nov 20,
Yas Marina Circuit
BADMINTON
All England Open Badminton C’ships (Super 1000), Mar 16-20
Thomas & Uber Cup, May 8-15
Indonesia Open (1000), Jun 14-19
Malaysia Open (750) , June 28 - July 3
BWF World C’ships, Aug 21-28
Japan Open (750) , Aug 30- September 4
Denmark Open (750) ,Oct 18-23
French Open (750) , Oct 25 - 30
China Open (1000), Nov 29 – Dec 4
China Open (750), Dec 6-11
BWF World Tour Finals, Dec 14-18
Events in India
Badminton
India Open, Jan 11-16, New Delhi
Syed Modi International Super 300, Jan 18-23, Lucknow
Odisha Open Super 100, Jan 25-30, Cuttack
Tennis
India vs Denmark (Davis Cup World Group I play-offs), Mar 4-5, New Delhi or Indore
Tata Open Maharashtra - Jan 31-Feb 6, Pune
Bengaluru Open - Feb 7-13, Bengaluru
Bengaluru Open II - Feb 14-20, Bengaluru
Football
AFC Women’s Asian Cup, Jan 20 – Feb 6 - (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune)
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Oct 11–30, (Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai)
India’s 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers, (Venue & dates: TBD)
Hockey
Hockey Pro League (Women), Jan 31- Jun 19 , India Thailand, Belgium
Hockey Pro League (Men), Feb 5 –Jun 19 , India, Netherlands, South Africa