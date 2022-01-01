Catch 2022: T20 World Cup and FIFA Men's World Cup are major sporting events of this year

By Express News Service

Two big multi-discipline events, Worlds in numerous disciplines, the women’s ODI WC as well as the men’s T20 WC... 2022 is loaded with high profile competitions. A calendar of what’s coming up in the next 365 days...

Cricket

India as host

West Indies tour of India - February 6-20 - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

Sri Lanka tour of India - February 25-March 18 - 2 Tests, 3 T20Is

Afghanistan tour of India - March - 3 ODIs

South Africa tour of India - June 9-19 - 5 T20Is

Australia tour of India - September-November - 4 Tests, 3 T20Is

Sri Lanka tour of India - December

International Cricket Schedule (Selected only)

England tour of West Indies - Jan 22-Mar 28 - 5 T20Is and 3 Tests

New Zealand tour of Australia - Jan 30 - Feb 8 - 3 ODIs, 1 T20I

Sri Lanka tour of Australia - February 11-20 - 5 T20Is

South Africa tour of New Zealand - February 17- March 1 - 2 Tests

Australia tour of Pakistan - Mar 3 - Apr 5 - 3Tests, 3 ODIs, 1 T20I

ICC Women's ODI World Cup - Mar 4-Apr 3 - New Zealand

Australia tour of New Zealand - Mar 17 - Mar 20 - 3 T20Is

Bangladesh tour of South Africa - Mar 18-Apr 11 - 3ODIs, 2 Tests,

New Zealand tour of England - June 2-27 - 3 Tests

India tour of England - July - 1 Test (rescheduled), 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs

South Africa tour of England - July 19- Sep 12 - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is, 3 Tests

Asia Cup - September

England tour of Pakistan - September-October - 7 T20Is, 3 Tests

ICC T20 World Cup - Australia, October 16 - November 13

India tour of Bangladesh - November-December - Tests

Pakistan tour of New Zealand - December - 2 Tests, 3 ODIs,

HOCKEY

Women's Asia Cup - January 21-28 - Bangkok

Women's World Cup - July 1-17 - Spain, Netherlands

Women's Nations Cup - Dec 10-17 - Valencia

Sultan of Johor Cup - (TBC) - Malaysia

FIH Hockey 5 (Women) - Switzerland

FIH Hockey 5 (Men) - Switzerland

TENNIS

Australia Open - January 17-30 - Melbourne

French Open - May 22 - June 5 - Paris

Wimbledon - Jun 27 - Jul 10 - London

US Open - August 29 - September 11 - New York

Davis Cup - From March with World Group I Play-offs

Laver Cup - September 23-25 - London

ATP Finals - November 13-20 - Pala Alpitour, Torino

WTA Finals - October 31 - November 6 - Shenzhen, China

SHOOTING

ISSF World Cup rifle/pistol | Feb 26- Mar 8 | Cairo, EGY

ISSF World Cup rifle/pistol | April 9-19 | Rio de Janeiro, BRA

ISSF World Cup rifle/pistol/shotgun | May 27-June 9 | Baku, AZE

ISSF World Cup rifle/pistol/shotgun | July 9-July 22 | Changwon, KOR

ISSF World C’ships rifle/pistol | Oct 12-25 | Cairo, EGY

ATHLETICS

World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships - March 4-5 - Muscat

World Athletics Indoor Championships - March 18-20 - Belgrade,

World Athletics U-20 Championships - August 1 -6 - Cali,

World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships - November 13 - Yangzhou

World Athletics Championships - July 15-24 - Oregon

Diamond League (14 legs, 14 cities) - May 13-September 8

FOOTBALL

Africa Cup of Nations, Jan 9-20, Cameroon

World Cup Play-Offs, Mar 24-29

FA Cup Final, May 14, Wembley

Europa League Final, May 26, Poland

Champions League Final, May 28, (Russia)

Women’s Euro 2022, July 6-31, venues across England

FIFA Men's World Cup - November 21-December 18 - Qatar

Multi-discipline events

Winter Olympics, 4 Feb to Feb 20, Beijing

Commonwealth Games, July 28 to August 8, Birmingham, UK

Asian Games, September 10 to September 25, Hangzhou

European Games, August 11 to August 21, Munich

World Games, July 7 to July 17, Birmingham, USA

Mediterranean Games, June 25 to July 5, Algeria

BOXING

Global Boxing Cup, April-May, different Russian cities

Women's World Boxing Championships, May 6-21, Istanbul, Turkey

Youth Men’s & Women’s World Championships, November, La Nucia, Spain

Wrestling

European Cships: (Greco-roman and freestyle), Mar 28 – April 3, Budapest (Hungary)

World Junior C’ships (Greco-roman and freestyle), August 15-21, Sofia (Bulgaria)

World C’ships (Greco-roman and freestyle), Sep 10-18, Belgrade (Serbia)

Formula One

Bahrain Grand Prix,

Mar 20, Sakhir

Saudi Arabian GP,

Mar 27, Djedda

Miami GP, May 8,

Miami (USA)

Barcelona GP, May 22, Barcelona (Spain)

Monte Carlo GP,

May 29, Monaco

Azerbaijan GP, June 12, Baku

Canada GP,

June 19, Montreal

British GP, July 3, Silverstone

Austrian GP,

July 10, Spielberg

French GP,

July 24, Le Castellet

Hungarian GP, July 31, Budapest

Belgian GP,

Aug 28, Spa-Francorchamps

Dutch GP, Sep 4, Zandvoort

Italian GP, Sep 11, Monza

Russian GP, Sep 25, Sochi

Singapore Grand Prix, Oct 2, Marina Bay Circuit

Japanese GP, Oct 9, Suzuka

US GP, Oct 23, Austin

Mexican GP, Oct 30,

Mexico City

Sao Paulo GP, Nov 13, Interlagos (Brazil)

Abu Dhabi GP, Nov 20,

Yas Marina Circuit

BADMINTON

All England Open Badminton C’ships (Super 1000), Mar 16-20

Thomas & Uber Cup, May 8-15

Indonesia Open (1000), Jun 14-19

Malaysia Open (750) , June 28 - July 3

BWF World C’ships, Aug 21-28

Japan Open (750) , Aug 30- September 4

Denmark Open (750) ,Oct 18-23

French Open (750) , Oct 25 - 30

China Open (1000), Nov 29 – Dec 4

China Open (750), Dec 6-11

BWF World Tour Finals, Dec 14-18

Events in India

Badminton

India Open, Jan 11-16, New Delhi

Syed Modi International Super 300, Jan 18-23, Lucknow

Odisha Open Super 100, Jan 25-30, Cuttack

Tennis

India vs Denmark (Davis Cup World Group I play-offs), Mar 4-5, New Delhi or Indore

Tata Open Maharashtra - Jan 31-Feb 6, Pune

Bengaluru Open - Feb 7-13, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Open II - Feb 14-20, Bengaluru

Football

AFC Women’s Asian Cup, Jan 20 – Feb 6 - (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune)

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Oct 11–30, (Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai)

India’s 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers, (Venue & dates: TBD)

Hockey

Hockey Pro League (Women), Jan 31- Jun 19 , India Thailand, Belgium

Hockey Pro League (Men), Feb 5 –Jun 19 , India, Netherlands, South Africa