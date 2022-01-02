63rd All Indian Railways Men's Basketball Championship from January 1 in Guwahati

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The week-long 63rd All India Railway Men’s Basketball Championship commenced on a colourful note at Maligaon in Guwahati on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in the presence of senior railway officials. The championship has been organised by the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway Sports Association in accordance with the guidelines of the Railway Sports Promotions Board in New Delhi from January 1 to 7.

Anshul Gupta, general manager of NF Railway, after inaugurating the event, said the NF railway is working with the objective to explore and promote new talent in the field of sports taking a slew of steps so as to bring glory to Indian railways as well as the nation.

According to the chief spokesperson of NF Railway Guneet Kaur, a total of 248 basketball players, representing 21 teams, and about 80 officials, including referees, observers and coaches, are participating from almost all zones of Indian Railways.

“A good number of acclaimed players of basketballs, who had represented the Indian National Basketball (Men’s) team in many tournaments are also participating in this all Indian 63rd Railway (Men’s) Basketball Championship”, she said.