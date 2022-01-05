Bengaluru held by East Bengal

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru might have enjoyed large possession against East Bengal, but the Blues had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. Thongkhosiem Haokip scored the first goal for East Bengal, increasing the hopes of their maiden win of the season, but an own goal from Sourav dashed their hopes. East Bengal lie at the bottom of the ISL points table and Bengaluru, whose players struggled in the final third, are eighth, at the moment.

The Blues had a major share of the ball in the first 20 minutes, but did not have clear cut chances to score. On the other end, East Bengal were trying to capitalise their chances on the counter.