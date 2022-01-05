STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CWG Prelims: Malaysia vs Scotland in opening match

Malaysia will take on Scotland in the opening game followed by the clash between Bangladesh and Kenya.

Published: 05th January 2022 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Work underway at the Commonwealth Games Village sports complex facility that is being prepared as a Covid care centre in New Delhi on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The qualifying tournament for the one spot available in women’s cricket for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games is set to begin on January 18 in Malaysia, with Sri Lanka, Scotland, Bangladesh and Kenya participating in the event along with the hosts.

Malaysia will take on Scotland in the opening game followed by the clash between Bangladesh and Kenya. As reported earlier, the tournament will be a round-robin event with all the T20Is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Oval in Puchong. The teams will have to go through mandatory seven-day quarantine on arrival in the country before entering the bio-secure environment. The tournament will  end on January 24 and the side with the maximum points will feature in the main event.

Speaking about the competition, Chief Operating Officer at Malaysian Cricket Association Dinesh Muthuraman said that it is an exciting opportunity for the hosts, adding, “we are organising an event after two years. This will be the first tournament for Malaysia since the pandemic.”

“We have got good support from the Malaysian government with respect to approvals, bio-bubbles and SOPs, etc. It’s a challenging tournament and we have the confidence that our  young team will do well,” he told this daily.  

