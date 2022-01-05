Random Covid tests, micro bio-bubble for athletes and coaches at SAI centres among fresh SOPs  

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: No one is allowed to leave the campus, no outside food allowed inside the campus, random Covid tests of athletes, coaches and support staff every 15 days, sanitisation of the area twice a day, no interaction with residents of the campus, micro bio-bubble for athletes, appointment of a hygiene officer. These are some of the revised Covid protocols to be followed at Sports Authority of India centres across the country.

With Covid cases rising rapidly, the SAI upgraded its SOPs for all athletes, coaches and support staff training at various National Centres of Excellence and other centres across the country. More stringent rules have been put in place and all athletes, coaches and support staff in the bio-bubble have been asked to follow them diligently.

According to a SAI circular, this will supersede the previous SOPs released on September 29 last year. The SOPs have been prepared by a committee of officials including sports science head in NIS Patiala, SR Sarla.

All athletes arriving at the centre would need to undergo thermal screening and Rapid Antigen Tests. If negative, they would continue to live and train separately till the sixth day. According to the circular, “If they remain asymptomatic for five days and remain negative on another RAT (fifth day) they will join regular training.”

Like in the previous SOPs a self-declaration form and a consent form would be sought from athletes. Self-declaration would require athletes to reveal vaccination status, travel history and history of exposure to Covid positive cases. Consent form would involve training, participation in competitions, associated Covid risks and to maintain all Covid 19 safety protocols.

As was the case during the first and second wave, no athlete would be allowed to leave campus except for emergencies and that too with prior permission from appropriate authorities. For training, the SOPs list out certain rules.

“Micro bio-bubble athletes will be divided into small groups for training and dining. Athletes will avoid interacting with other groups. Also, athletes will strictly adhere to timings and batches given for mess and playfield.”

As for coaches residing outside, one has to be fully vaccinated to enter campus. However, “for incomplete/unvaccinated it is compulsory to complete vaccination.”

The SOPs also have restrictions for staff and family members residing in the campus. They have to follow all Covid related protocols and when it comes to visitors, even they have to be fully vaccinated to be eligible to enter the campus.