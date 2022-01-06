Now, Pune Open to be a closed-door affair?

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The upcoming Pune Open could become a closed-door event because of the rising Covid cases in the country. Initially, the organisers had announced that upto 500 double vaccinated spectators could walk through the turnstiles every day for the duration of the event, beginning on January 31.

As of this moment, though, the ATP World Tour 250 meet, India's only World Tour competition, is scheduled to go ahead. "We will follow all protocols put in place by the government of India, it will go ahead as of this moment," a source closed to the organisers told this daily. "There is no danger to the tournament. The player field was announced only yesterday (Tuesday). It will be held in a bubble."

The competition, India's richest tennis event, may face a new challenge if countries announce quarantine-based restrictions for people leaving India. In such a situation — something the ATP doesn't want to happen, a few players may be forced to skip the event as quarantining may force them to skip an event or two.



Challengers to also go ahead

As of this moment, both Bengaluru Challengers, scheduled to be held after the completion of the Pune Open, is expected to go ahead. "We will follow all guidelines put in place by the government of Karnataka and the Government of India. It is on as per schedule," a Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) official said.