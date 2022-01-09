STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ryhana regains girls’ title, maiden win for Prabhu

Prabhu Arunagiri (29) from Chennai scripted a maiden win for Pacer Yamaha team (returning to the national championship after a 12-year break) in Race 2 of the pro-stock 165cc Open category. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power Ultimate) regained the title in the girls’ category after a two-year gap here on Saturday with one race to spare as the fourth round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

Prabhu Arunagiri (29) from Chennai scripted a maiden win for Pacer Yamaha team (returning to the national championship after a 12-year break) in Race 2 of the pro-stock 165cc Open category. The race was red-flagged and reduced to five laps from eight following a lap-1 incident, but it did not stop Prabhu from winning with leader Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) crashing in the penultimate lap.

Prabhu finished fourth in Race-1 that was won by Deepak Ravikumar, who delivered a 1-2 finish for TVS Racing ahead of defending champion Jagan Kumar, while Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) came in third. 

Meanwhile, Chennai ace Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Ultimate) took decisive steps towards winning the championship in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category by picking up 50 valuable points.  
Results (Provisional- all 6 laps unless mentioned): Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Open) Race 1: 1. Vorapong Malahuan (TVS Racing, Thailand) (11mins, 18.244secs); 2. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Ultimate, Chennai) (11:18.657); 3. Anish Damodara Shetty (Race Concepts, Bengaluru) (11:18.921). Race 2 (8 laps): 1. Rajini Krishnan (15:04.127); 2. Anish Damodara Shetty (15:04.297); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (15:04.454). Pro-Stock 165cc (Open) Race 1: 1. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (11:48.162); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (11:48.484); 3. Rajiv Sethu (Idumitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (11:50.454). Race 2 (5 laps): 1. Prabhu Arunagiri (Pacer Yamaha, Chennai) (09:57.247); 2. Rajiv Sethu (09:57.505); 3. Jagan Kumar (09:57.655). Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsport, Chennai) (13:03.215); 2. Sarvesh Balappa (Sparks Racing, Hubbali) (13:05.798); 3. Anfal Akthar (Rockstar Racing, Thrissur) (13:05.856). Girls: (Stock 165cc) 5 laps: 1. Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power Ultimate, Chennai) (11:02.702); 2. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing, Chennai) (11:02.886); 3. Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing, Puducherry) (11:03.512). Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup - NSF 250 (Race 1): 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune) (11:11.037); 2. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (11:14.091); 3. Geoffrey Revinen Emmanuel (Chennai) (11:15.060). Race 2 (8 laps): 1. Sarthak Chavan (14:47.030); 2. Kavin Quintal (14:47.277); 3. Geoffrey Revinen Emmanuel (14:59.460).

