Khelo India Youth Games, Railway's wrestling meet deferred due to Covid

CHENNAI: Disruption of sporting activities due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country continues with the latest casualties being the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) Haryana, 2021 and All India Inter-Railway Wrestling (Freestyle) Championships 2021-22.

The KIYG was slated from February 5 to 14 while the wrestling meet was scheduled in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on January 17 and 18. The SAI through a letter dated January 11 informed presidents and secretaries of the national sports federations about the postponement.

"As per the approval of competent authority, it is hereby conveyed that the KIYG Haryana, 2021 scheduled to be held from 5-14th February 2022 has been postponed. It may be noted that once the Covid-19 pandemic situation in India gets in control, the suitable dates for the Games will be finalised in consultation with the stakeholders," said the letter signed by Sibananda Mishra, member secretary, KIYG 2021.

The fourth edition of the event was scheduled to be held last year but postponed to February this year due to the possible third wave of the pandemic. It was supposed to be held across five cities with the opening ceremony scheduled in Panchkula on February 5. The last edition was held in Guwahati, Assam in January 2020.

Notably, the SAI, on Monday, had decided to close its 67 training centres across the country due to rising Covid-19 cases. However, it also stated that national camps for elite athletes will continue in bio-bubbles.

Meanwhile, the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) has also decided to defer the Inter-Railway Freestyle Championships. "Due to surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the 62nd Men All India Inter-Railway Wrestling (Freestyle) Championship 2021-22 stands postponed till further orders," reads the circular issued by the RSPB.

Another event of the RSPB is also scheduled at the end of this month. "The All India Inter-Railway Wrestling (Greco-Roman) Championship is scheduled in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on January 28 and 29. We haven't received any communication in that regard yet," a Railways coach told this daily.

However, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) decided to go on with its 1st Open National Senior Ranking Series despite the threats posed by the virus. The three-day event started as scheduled on Monday in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP).