Series of medical tests to monitor TOPS development group athletes

The test results would be tied with the Central Athlete Injury Management System so that there would be strict monitoring of athletes' injuries and other physiological parameters.

Published: 13th January 2022 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Huelva: India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot to China's Zhao Jun Peng during their Mens badminton singles match at the BWF World Championships (Photo | AP)

Young shuttler Lakshya Sen, who had recently won the Bronze Medal at the BWF World Championships 2021, is part of the TOPS Development group of athletes. (File photo | AP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its effort to monitor athletes closely, especially while tracking injury and its management besides other physiological and anthropometric development, the sports ministry and the Mission Olympic Cell have decided to put the Target Olympic Podium Scheme development group athletes through medical tests during induction and at least twice a year. There is an emphasis on psychological tests too. There are 244 development athletes from different disciplines in the TOPS development group.

This was decided during the MOC meeting recently. The test results would be tied with the Central Athlete Injury Management System so that there would be strict monitoring of athletes' injuries and other physiological parameters.

During the induction, the athletes will have to file their medical history, family and treatment history before undergoing a general examination. Then the athletes will have to undergo musculoskeletal and functional movement tests.

Twice during the year, the athlete will be put through physiological and biochemical tests and anthropometric study. There would be psychological tests too. Most of the tests would be done at various SAI centres.

The idea behind this is also to reduce players carrying injuries without the knowledge of coaches and officials. The MOC felt this would help everyone to closely monitor the progress of athletes also.

