33 COVID cases detected at SAI Bengaluru, 16 of them hockey players

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, like in many parts of the country, has witnessed an alarming spike in Covid-19 cases with the third wave hitting the country quite hard. Despite claims of following strict protocols at SAI National Centre of Excellence in the city, 33 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported on Friday out of 128 test results. It also includes sixteen members of the men’s hockey team.

“(A total of) 16 athletes and one coach from the Senior Men’s Hockey team, training at the centre ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League in South Africa, have tested positive. They are all asymptomatic,” said SAI in a statement. “Among the Junior Women’s Hockey girls training for the Jr Women World Cup in April, 15 have tested positive. While 3 are asymptomatic, 12 of them are symptomatic.”

The other two who tested positive include a senior women's hockey team player, who is symptomatic, and a masseuse from the athletics team.

It is important to note that the centre in Bengaluru has been a home for both the men and women hockey teams for some years now. In the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics, the centre was home to some of the key race walkers and other athletes, who featured in the quadrennial event.

SAI said it is taking all the necessary steps to treat the players in isolation and help them recover steadily.

Earlier, over 25 COVID cases were reported at the SAI's Patiala training centre with boxers being the worst hit.

Patiala's National Institute of Sports is the training base of boxers, weightlifters and track and field athletes among others.

