STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

2018 finalist Cilic stuns fifth seed Rublev to reach Australian Open fourth round

It was Cilic's second win in six meetings with Rublev, who reached the quarter-finals of last year's Australian Open.

Published: 22nd January 2022 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates after defeating Australia's Bernard Tomic at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 14, 2019. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Former finalist Marin Cilic ended fifth seed Andrey Rublev's Australian Open hopes with an upset four-set victory to reach the fourth round on Saturday.

The experienced Croatian, seeded 27, knocked out the Russian 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-3 in 2hr 36min on Margaret Court Arena to book a place in the last 16.

It will be 33-year-old Cilic's eighth time in the fourth round at the Australian Open, where he was a beaten finalist to Roger Federer in 2018 after overcoming Rafael Nadal in the quarters.

Cilic will face Canada's ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the quarter-finals.

ALSO READ | Medvedev, Tsitsipas march into last 16 as Halep fires warning

"I've had a good start to the season, played two weeks of tennis in Adelaide, and I've had two good matches here before this one," Cilic said.

"The conditions in the evening were a bit cooler and allowed me to go more for my shots and I was really lining up a lot of them, especially the returns, it was really going well for me today.

"I'm feeling really excited, I'm playing amazing and just looking forward to the next match, which gets tougher and tougher with the opponents, but I will try to give it my best."   

It was a superb clean-hitting performance from Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, and he left Rublev shaking his head with some of his 55 winners.

It was Cilic's second win in six meetings with Rublev, who reached the quarter-finals of last year's Australian Open.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marin Cilic Andrey Rubiev Australian Open 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp