Men's singles finalists at Syed Modi meet to share prize money after 'no match' 

The final clash was cancelled after one of the players tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 25th January 2022 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Syed Modi India international logo (Photo | bwfworldtour.bwfbadminton.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The men's singles finalists at the Syed Modi International badminton event will share the prize money after the title clash was declared a "no-match" with one of the players testing positive for COVID-19.

"The two men's singles finalists at the Syed Modi India International 2022 will receive finalist World Ranking points and an equal share of the prize money.

"The men's singles final was declared 'No Match' after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 and the other finalist was deemed a close contact," said BWF in a statement on Tuesday.

The all-French final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was scheduled on Sunday.

Indian star P V Sindhu had won the women's singles title beating compatriot Malvika Bansod.

