Padma Shri will inspire me to strive harder for Asian Games, says Pramod Bhagat

Bhagat is busy training in Spain for the Asian Games and World Championship and with the Paralympics coming in 2024, this year becomes even more important for the para shuttlers. 

Published: 26th January 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Shuttler Pramod Bhagat after winning the final in Tokyo.(File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MADRID: Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat has said the Padma Shri award will inspire him to thrive harder and put in extra efforts in training for Asian Games.

"It's a truly humbling experience to be honoured with the Padma Shri award and will serve to inspire me to earn more laurels for my country," Bhagat said in a statement.

"This will inspire me to strive harder and put in extra efforts in training and Asian Games and World Championships which is scheduled for this year," he added.

The ace athlete also was conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in October 2021 and now Bhagat is all set to become the first Para-Badminton athlete to receive the prestigious Padma Shri Award.

TAGS
Pramod Bhagat Padma Shri Asian Games Paralympics
