An excellent head start for PV Sindhu

After clinching the Syed Modi title, ace shuttler PV Sindhu says she’s off to a great start ahead of the many big tournaments coming up this year.

Published: 27th January 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rio Olympics silver medallist P V Sindhu (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad’s pride PV Sindhu added another feather to her cap on January 23 after winning the women’s singles at the Syed Modi India International BWF Super 300 tournament. The ace shuttler defeated compatriot Malvika Bansod in the final in Lucknow in straight sets (21-13, 21-16) to clinch the title for the second time. For fans of the star player, her 35-minute road to victory was a joy to watch.

The elated champion says this victory is very dear to her. Explaining why, she says, “The win makes me really happy. It weighs much importance because it, sort of, has set me off on a good start for the year ahead. It has boosted my morale and prepared me for what it is to come in 2022.”

World No. 7 had a two-year wait for a title victory since her world championship win at Basel, Switzerland in August 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic definitely contributed to her wait, but it looks like the winning streak would continue. But, the wait wasn’t really on Sindhu’s mind.

“For me, it doesn’t have to be about winning the title. It’s about how my performance has been throughout a tournament. I’ve done well at the games I’ve played, even when I was the runner-up. Every win and every medal counts and is a great memory and achievement. The Syed Modi win will only push me to work harder with great confidence,” the Olympic medallist says.

Talking about the very same journey, Sindhu counts the quarterfinal match more significant than the final. She beat World No. 30 Supanida Katethong in the match. “It was important to defeat Thailand’s Katethong after she beat me at the India Open in Delhi the previous week,” Sindhu tells CE.

Talking about prepping for the matches amid the pandemic, she says, “The pandemic looks like it’s here to stay for a while; we’re still getting used to it. We tried to be as careful as we could with all the masking up, sanitising and getting tested every alternate day! It was taxing, but important.”

Skill, strategy and practice are what Sindhu and her coach focus on, for every match, big or small. “Winning or trailing, every point in every match matters,” says the shuttler, who is gearing up to be in her best form for the numerous tournaments coming up. Some big ones include the Commonwealth, Asian Games and World Championship.

“It’s going to be a big, busy year. I’m preparing for the games to be mentally and physically fit. They’re all going to be back-to-back, so this is the only time I can train the most as I focus on improving my skill and technique. Every game is different and I have to have a different strategy for each one of them. My parents, coach and friends have been a great support system, I hope to come back making everybody proud again,” the champ signs off.

