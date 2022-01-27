STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas in battle of defences

Patna Pirates will be keen to register a victory to ensure they stay on course for a playoff spot while the  Tamil Thalaivas look to convert their good performances into victories.

Published: 27th January 2022 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League (Photo | Pro Kabaddi League)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Three-time champions Patna Pirates will be eager to ensure they stay on course for a playoff spot when they take on Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

Patna will be returning to the mat after a nine-day break and coach Ram Mehar Singh will be hoping his rejuvenated side can overcome the Thalaivas challenge.

The team from Tamil Nadu, despite showing a lot of promise, have two ties and as many losses in their previous four matches.

The spotlight will be on the defence with top stars in both sides.

Patna's Mohammadreza Shadloui has been impressive in the left corner while Sunil's availability in the right will give them renewed energy.

Thalaivas also boast an incredible defensive line-up.

Captain Surjeet Singh has been consistent in the covers while Sagar has donned the right corner role to perfection. The two will need to iron out the errors against a potent Patna raiding unit.

The Thalaivas have recently looked jaded in the raiding department with Manjeet feeling the toll of a long season. K Prapanjan's long-term injury means coach Uday Kumar will need to find a solution.

Patna Pirates will be keen to register a victory to ensure they stay on course for a playoff spot.

For Thalaivas, the time is now to convert.

They've played six ties in the season and the players will know they would be on top of the points table had they converted these results into victories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pro Kabaddi League Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Mohammadreza Shagloui
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp