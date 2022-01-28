STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India team for Cairo World Cup picked, many Olympians including Manu Bhaker not part of it

The top three shooters in each event with 'Minimum Travel Scores' have been selected for individual and team events.

Published: 28th January 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

India's pistol shooter Manu Bhaker

India's pistol shooter Manu Bhaker (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian shooting team for the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Cairo was picked after taking into consideration the qualification score along with final ranking points of the 64th National Championship as the selection trials could not be held owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The likes of Olympians Manu Bhaker, Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil, Abhishek Verma, Deepak Kumar and Yashaswini Deshwal could not find a place in the squad as they did not meet the selection criteria.

The World Cup in Cairo is scheduled to be held from February 26 to March 8.

The team will be accompanied by six coaches -- Deepali Deshpande, Samaresh Jung, Manoj Kumar, DS Chandel, Ronak Pandit and Ved Prakash -- and two physios.

"Due to COVID-19 conditions in India, the selection trials, which were scheduled to be held in January 2022, were postponed. There was no time left for conducting the trials before selection of teams for ISSF World Cup, Cairo," the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said in a statement.

"The selection committee of the NRAI has decided to consider the Qualification score along with final ranking points of 64th National Shooting Championship Competition, to arrive at the final ranking for selection of teams for ISSF World Cup, Cairo, Egypt from 26th February to 8th March 2022."

The top three shooters in each event with 'Minimum Travel Scores' (MTS) have been selected for individual and team events.

The shooters occupying the fourth rank with same average score have also been selected.

The women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3PW) is the only event in which India will have two shooters instead of the minimum three allowed, as the third-ranked shooter --Apurvi Chandela -- could not satisfy the MTS requirements.

The team will assemble for a camp at New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on February 9, before departing for the Egyptian capital on February 25.

Team (Individual events): 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Sanjeev Rajput.

10m Air Rifle Men: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Balasajeb Patil, Srinjoy Datta.

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men: Anish, Bhavesh Shekhawat, Gurpreet Singh.

10m Air Pistol Men: Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, Saurabh Chaudhary, Gaurav Rana, Pradhyuman Singh.

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Sift Kaur Samra, Shriyanka Sadangi.

10m Air Rifle Women: Shreya Agrawal, Aayushi Gupta, Rajshree Sancheti.

25m Sports Pistol Women: Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat.

10m Air Pistom Women: Esha Singh, P Shri Nivetha, Ruchita Vinerkar.

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixe Team: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar-Sift Kaur Samra, Akhil Sheoran-Shriyanka Sadangi.

10m Air Rifle Mixed team: Divyansh Singh Panwar-Shreya Agrawa, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil-Aayushi Gupta.

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team: Anish-Rhythm Sangwan, Bhavesh Shekhawat-Esha Singh.

10m Air Pistol Mixed team: Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve-Esha Singh, Saurabh Chaudhary-P Shri Nivetha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Cairo World Cup ISSF World Cup Manu Bhaker
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp