Shooters set for Cairo WC with future in mind; Deepali, Samaresh among coaches 

CHENNAI: Despite being unable to conduct the selection trials due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced a 24-member team Thursday for the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Cairo, which is slated to be held from February 26 to March 8. Even though there are no coaches under NRAI/SAI's contract at present, a NRAI official confirmed to this daily that the selected bunch will be guided by coaches like Deepali Deshpande, Manoj Kumar, Samaresh Jung and Ronak Pandit, to name a few.

"The selection committee of the NRAI has decided to consider the qualification score along with final ranking points of 64th National Shooting Championship competition to arrive at the final ranking for selection of teams for ISSF World Cup, Cairo," the NRAI announced on Thursday.

The federation has made this exception with the future in mind. The World Championships, which will have 2024 Olympic quotas on offer, will be held at the same venue later this year. The NRAI and the coaches ascertained that it would be sensible to send a team, even though the selection basis is far from ideal. The selection trials 1 & 2 were supposed to be held in New Delhi (pistol) and Bhopal (rifle) earlier this month but was postponed due to the third wave of Covid.

Saurabh Chaudhary, who's No 2 ranked in 10m air pistol, has made the cut. Manu Bhaker misses out despite having won the national event in the 10m air pistol event that was conducted late last year as she had finished fifth in the qualification stage. Qualification score adds more weightage to the final tally. In her absence, Esha Singh, P Shri Nivetha and Ruchita Rajendra Vinerkar will be part of the women's 10m air pistol team. Similarly, Manu was pipped by three shooters including Rahi Sarnobat in the 25m sports pistol ranking chart despite having finished third in both the finals and qualifications during the nationals.

Besides Saurabh and Rahi, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar are some of the big guns who were part of the Tokyo Olympics.

Due to the Covid situation, most shooters have been unable to carry out their usual intensity in training. The NRAI is looking to conduct a camp for the shooters by February first week or so. "We would never agree to pick a team with just one score but these are unusual times. It was important to get going somewhere and conduct the nationals. The scores were quite good as well," said Deepali, who's also expected to travel with the team to Cairo if the situation permits.

One of NRAI's policies, as decided by the technical committee last year, is limiting the participation of an individual shooter to two World Cups per year. But there are exceptions. So those who have missed out, even the lesser known shooters, are bound to get an opportunity later on.

"It is better than not sending anyone at all. What is more important is for us to see what kind of venue it is. From an administrative point of view and coaching point as well, we have to see how things are there and prepare a team for the World Championships," Deepali noted.

