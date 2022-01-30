Unnati stuns Malvika to enter Odisha Open final

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a nail-biting semifinal match on Saturday, 14-year-old Unnati Hooda got the better of Malvika Bansod to qualify for the women’s singles final of the Odisha Open 2022 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack on Saturday.

Unnati fought hard to take a 15-9 lead in the first game. However, Malvika came back strongly to be level at 20-20. But Unnati kept her nerves to finish with to seal the first game 24-22. The second game was equally close with the both of them locked at 20-20 again. The 418th-ranked Unnati again managed to stay calm and clinch the game 24-22 , thereby defeating Malvika in 50 minutes. Malvika has been in good nick, having defeated Saina Nehwal at the India Open earlier this month and reaching the final of the Syed Modi International last week.

In the other women’s singles semifinal, World No 163 Smit Toshniwal upset fifth seed and higher-ranked Ashmita Chaliha 21-19, 10-21, 21-17 in one hour and one minute to set up a summit clash with Unnati.

The mixed doubles duo of MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly also advanced to the final with an easy 21-9, 21-9 win over Balkeshari Yadav and local girl Swetaparna Panda. With the win, Arjun and Jolly will clash for the title with the Sri Lankan pair of Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahwa, who defeated Mauryan Kathiravan and Kuhan Balashri 21-8, 21-17. In the men’s singles semifinals, Priyanshu Rajawat edged out Kaushal D 21-17, 21-14 to advance into the finals. He will play Kiran George for the title, who overcame a stiff challenge from Ansal Yadav 19-21 21-12 21-14.

Meanwhile, in the men’s doubles final, PS Ravi and SP Uday came through a three-game marathon, making it to the finals where they will play Malaysian pair Nur Mohd & Lim Khim Wah, who came through in another three-game thriller. Similarly, in the women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand will face Sanyogita Ghorpade and Shruti Mishra.



