STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Jeswin, Aishwarya don't meet trials cut for Worlds, set to be given one more chance

According to Sumariwalla, the athletes did perform well. "We don't want to deny them an opportunity to qualify and they are welcome to take one more trial on July 8," he said.

Published: 04th July 2022 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

Athletics Federation of India chief Adille Sumariwalla

Athletics Federation of India chief Adille Sumariwalla

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: None of the three athletes who had trials conducted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to qualify for the World Championships in Oregon has met the selection criteria.

The AFI has said that none of them met the standard and have not yet made the team including Arokia Rajiv, who was listed as a substitute to the injured, quarter-miler Amoj Jacob. Monday was the last day of confirmation for athletes for the Oregon event.

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, who had a best of 8.26m (excluding the wind-assisted jump of 8.37m) this year, too did not cross the eight-metre mark. His best on Monday was 7.99m. Aishwarya Mishra, who had a stunning 51.18 second at the Federation Cup in April, too had a modest timing. According to reports she clocked 53.15s.

At the inter-state athletics championship, she was disqualified in the 400m. Aldrin also had a modest outing in inter-state in Chennai where he managed just 7.71m and the AFI qualification standard was listed at 8.10m during the trials.

In the case of Rajiv, who was supposed to replace Amoj Jacob (injured during the inter-state athletics in Chennai), it was worse, as he managed 47.89s.

According to the AFI, all the athletes don't qualify for the Worlds, but they will give them one more opportunity on July 8.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said that they will be given one more opportunity along with the trials for junior athletes in Patiala. "We don't want to deny them an opportunity to qualify and they are welcome to take one more trial," he said.

According to Sumariwalla, the athletes did perform well. Even Arokia, who was to replace Jacob, will not be considered for the time being. "He has run 47+ seconds, which is what our top junior athletes run," he said.

"We cannot justify taking him. More than a dozen ran below 47s at the inter-state athletics in 400m. He has to run below 47 at least. Same with the case of Aishwarya. She could have run below 53s at least. Even Jeswin. But we will give them one more opportunity. If they want they can take trials on July 8 and compete against our junior athletes," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Athletics Federation of India Adille Sumariwalla India World Championships Oregon
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp