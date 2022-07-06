STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu moves to second round, Saina bows out

The seventh-seeded Sindhu took close to an hour to knock out China's He Bing Jiao 21-13 17-21 21-15 and move to the second round.

Published: 06th July 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu (L) , Saina Nehwal (R) .(Photo | AP, AFP)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had to toil hard before emerging victorious in the opening round of the Malaysia Masters while compatriot Saina Nehwal made a second consecutive first-round exit here on Wednesday.

The seventh-seeded Sindhu took close to an hour to knock out China's He Bing Jiao 21-13 17-21 21-15 and move to the second round.

With this win, world number seven Sindhu exacted revenge for her first-round exit from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 last month, when Bing Jiao had defeated her in straight games.

The Chinese still leads the head to head 10-9.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina, on the other hand, squandered a one-game lead to go down 21-16 17-21 14-21 to Kim Ga Eun of South Korea.

The world number 24 Indian had also made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament last week.

In the men's singles, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap moved to the second round with contrasting wins.

While Praneeth hardly broke a sweat against Kevin Cordon, registering an easy 21-8 21-9 win over the Guatemalan in less than half an hour, Kashyap came back from a one-game deficit to dispatch local favourite Tommy Sugiarto 16-21 21-16 21-16.

Praneeth will take on Li Shi Feng in the pre-quarterfinals.

However, it was the end of the road for Sameer Verma, who went down fighting to fourth seed Chinese Taipei shuttler Chou Tien Chen 21-10 12-21 14-21.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy and the women's doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal Malaysia Masters
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp