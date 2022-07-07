Chennai Hockey association: Arun’s double strike helps Income Tax beat Greater City Police    

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arun Kumar’s twin goals (34; 54) helped Income Tax Recreation Club to beat Greater City Police 3-1 in the Chennai Hockey Association’s 58th super division league at the MRC stadium here on Wednesday. Rajkumar (58) scored the third goal for the winner. For Greater City Police, Ajith (51) notched up the lone goal. Earlier the match between AGORC vs CHPSC was cancelled due to the failure of the water sprinkling machine.

Vetri’s ton in vain

RT Vetriselvan’s century (121) went in vain as Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega International School by 45 runs in the final of the MJF Ln K Kuppusami memorial Under-14 inter-school tournament. Brief scores: Lalaji Memorial Omega International School 233/8 in 50 ovs (Adhvick 67, Aswin 3/37) bt Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 188 in 39.4 ovs (Vetriselvan 121).

Shubhan shines

An all-around display by Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar (4/25; 48 n.o) enabled MAS CC to thrash Classic CC by seven wickets in a first division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Classic CC 123 in 36.3 ovs (Taarakesh 3/24, Sridhar 4/25) lost to MAS CC 124/3 in 27.3 ovs (Sridhar 48 n.o). II Division: Seshadhri MCC 233/3 in 30 overs (Arvindh 113 n.o) bt Autolec ERC 183 in 27.2 overs (Lithish 3/14).

Suresh top seed at the state meet

A number of top players from Tamil Nadu will be seen in action in the first Indium Tamil Nadu state tennis championship organised by TNTA to be held at the SDAT tennis stadium from July 9 to 16. The entry fee for singles and doubles is Rs 500. Among the men, 21-year-old Suresh, the tall talented lad from Chennai it the top seed. Theyjo Oges will be the second seed. Others in the fray include S Boopathy, Bharath Nisok Kumaran from Coimbatore, Ajay Kannan, Sidhar Arya, and juniors Dhananjay Athreya, Keethivasan Suresh.

Among the women, Sai Samhitha who is ranked no 15 in India, and M Aarthi ranked 28 in the country are the top two seeds. They will be challenged by talented A Lakshmi Prabha and Janani Ramesh who are among the top 10 juniors in the country.

Table tennis tourney

Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association will conduct its 2nd WIN news-TNTTA state ranking table tennis tournament from July 15 to17 at multiverse sports AIEMA, ATC Road, Ambattur industrial estate, Chennai 600058. Entries close on July 9 and the same can be sent to tnttaentries@gmail.com.

