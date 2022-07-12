STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Harmanpreet to lead India in CWG 2022

From the squad that toured Sri Lanka, the only notable change was the inclusion of all-rounder Sneh Rana, whom head coach Ramesh Powar said was “rested” for the series.

Published: 12th July 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo | Twitter )

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo | Twitter )

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As India announced the 15-member squad for the Commonwealth Games late on Monday, there were no surprises with Harmanpreet Kaur is set to lead the team in the event, starting July 29 with the clash against Australia. 

From the squad that toured Sri Lanka, the only notable change was the inclusion of all-rounder Sneh Rana, whom head coach Ramesh Powar said was “rested” for the series. Richa Ghosh, Simran Bahadur and Poonam Yadav, who were part of the squad, will now be in the reserves while Harleen Deol and Taniya Bhatia make it to the 15. Shikha Pandey, who was not selected for the Sri Lanka, seemed to be ignored once again. 

India are in Group A in the event, along with Australia, Barbados and Pakistan. South Africa, New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka are in Group B, with top two teams from each group progressing to the semifinals.

Going into the event, India are high on confidence, having won the T20Is 2-1 and ODIs 3-0 in Sri Lanka. If they manage to reach the knockouts, which seems likely, India, at the very least would have a comfortable chance in securing a medal. After the early exit in the ODI World Cup, Harmanpreet and Co would want to make a mark in the global event, especially with a T20 World Cup, too, coming up in February 2023. 

Squad: Harmanpreet (C), Smriti (VC), Shafali , Meghana, Taniyaa (Wk), Yastika (Wk), Deepti, Rajeshwari , Pooja, Meghna, Renuka, Jemimah, Radha, Harleen, Rana. Standby: Simran, Richa, Poonam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harmanpreet Kaur Commonwealth Games Ramesh Powar
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp